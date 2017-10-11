Protesters gather outside Portland ICE offices to block detention center bus

A line of protesters gathered outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Portland Wednesday afternoon, locking arms and creating a barrier around the front gate.

The rally, organized by a group called End Deportations Now, said five organizers were creating a “physical barricade” in front of the office entrance in hopes of preventing a bus carrying ICE detainees to a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

The protest comes a week after the final status renewal deadline for recipients of the now-rescinded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Attorney General Jeff Session announced that the program was being rescinded early last month.

“DACA was important for some undocumented youth and we want to honor that,” Amina Rahman, one of the community organizers blocking the entrance, said in a release. “DACA provides access to basic needs for a particular group of undocumented people and excludes many others.”

