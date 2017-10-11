Mt. Hood businesses hoping for another snowy season

While the rain falls in the Portland metro area, snow is falling on Mt. Hood.

For the businesses on the mountain, this early season snow is getting people amped-up, as they hope for another great snow year.

Adrianna Ortega-Smith knows how important the snow is. She just got a job at the High Mountain Cafe and also works a second job at Government Camp.

Ortega-Smith says snow equals customers.

“It means everything,” Ortega-Smith said. “We’re a ski resort, so not a lot of people come up here if the snow is not very good.”

As the snow level d ropped below 4,000 feet for the first time this season, those who work and play up here want what happened last year all over again.

“Just mounds of snow everywhere. Yeah, I’m hoping it’s a repeat,” Ortega-Smith said.

Our drive up the mountain was a rainy one until just a mile or two before government camp.

At the pass, the roads are fine. The temperatures weren’t quite cold enough to cause any issues Wednesday afternoon.

This time of year the snow usually doesn’t stick around for long. However, snow levels will stay at or below pass level through Friday.

Timberline could see about a foot of snow and Government Camp could see two to four inches by Friday.

