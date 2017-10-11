FBI, local agencies involved in pursuit in Portland

Federal agents trying to serve a search warrant in Portland Wednesday afternoon found themselves in a pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting FBI agents when the chase occurred.

The deputies said the chase made its way down Northwest 185th Avenue, ending at the Rock Creek 185 Apartments at the corner of Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Rock Creek Road.

Traffic is blocked in the area of Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard from Northwest Columbia Avenue to Northwest Park View Boulevard. Deputies have closed northbound traffic on Northwest 185th Avenue at Highway 26 for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto westbound Highway 26.

Officials with the Beaverton School District said that students from two nearby schools, Rock Creek Elementary and West View High School, had already been released at the time of the incident and that it had no impact on after-school activities.

