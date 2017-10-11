FBI: 'Small explosion' in suspect's vehicle after chase in Washington Co.

Federal agents said there was a small explosion in the vehicle of a suspect after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, FBI agents working with other partner agencies served a federal search warrant related to possible explosives at an apartment located in the 18000 block of Northwest Rock Creek Circle.

Just before 4 p.m., the agents and officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police attempted a traffic stop near Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard involving a suspect believed to live at the residence being searched.

The suspect fled from the traffic stop, leading the officers on a brief pursuit. Officers said during that time there was a small explosion in the vehicle. Agents said the suspect then got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody for a probation violation.

A Washington County deputy who was approaching the vehicle when the explosion happened has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Agents noted that the suspect was also being transferred to a hospital for evaluation.

FBI officials said that there is no known threat to public safety at this time.

Traffic is blocked in the area of Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard from Northwest Columbia Avenue to Northwest Park View Boulevard for the investigation. Deputies have also closed northbound traffic on Northwest 185th Avenue at Highway 26, with traffic being diverted onto westbound Highway 26.

Officials with the Beaverton School District said that students from two nearby schools, Rock Creek Elementary and Westview High School, had already been released at the time of the incident and that it had no impact on after-school activities.

Federal officials said the Portland Police Bureau, Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit (MEDU), Oregon State Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Environmental Protection Agency and Washington County Animal Control were all involved in the investigation Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.