Police seeking witness to Gresham crash that killed bicyclist

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a witness to a crash in Gresham that killed a bicyclist.

Police responded to the area of Southeast Stark Street and 212th Avenue at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Court documents state Kurtis Allen Linn, 23, was driving a Chevy Blazer and racing another driver in a silver Honda Civic when Linn lost control, hit an oncoming car and then a bicyclist.

Linn was arrested on charges of manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. Court document state he admitted drinking two “Jack and Coke drinks” before challenging the driver of the Honda to a race.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance image of a two-door silver sedan from near the scene of the crash, as well as a photo of a similar car.

The car was last seen driving westbound on Stark Street on Sunday.

Police described the driver as a witness to the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the car to call the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

