Two lawsuits against the state of Oregon have been settled

Two major lawsuits filed against the state of Oregon have been settled.

Erious Johnson Jr., the top civil rights lawyer for the Oregon Department of Justice, settled with the state for $205,000.

In 2015, Johnson learned he was the subject of electronic surveillance when a DOJ investigator searched for terms including Black Lives Matter on social media.

As part of the settlement, Johnson will be leaving his position with the state on Friday and can't apply for a state job for five years.

The state also settled a suit filed by Nkenge Harmon Johnson, Governor John Kitzhaber's former communications director.

Harmon Johnson said she was fired after raising questions about then-First Lady Cylvia Hayes' involvement in policy issues.

Harmon Johnson settled her claim for $70,000.

