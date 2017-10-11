Hollywood Theatre crowdsourcing funds to save Portland's Movie Madness video store

It's a part of Portland and film history, and now a local group is trying to preserve the Portland landmark, Movie Madness.

Hollywood Theatre is trying to raise $250,000 to buy Movie Madness. The organization believes the store is an iconic part of the city.

Hollywood Theatre told FOX 12 it wants to preserve the more than 80,000 movies and countless other film memorabilia in the Movie Madness collection. They also want to add a screening room and sell beer and wine.

Movie Madness owner Mike Clark says he has devoted nearly 30 years to the store. Even though he is ready to retire, he told FOX 12 he isn't ready to see it go.

"It's my gift to Portland, and I need the help from everybody. Whether they live in Portland or not live in Portland, people that have walked through the doors of this store and have seen this incredible store, and I need the support of everybody," said Clark.

Hollywood Theatre has already raised nearly half of their goal through their Kickstarter campaign.

Organizers told FOX 12 if they don't manage to raise all of the money by Nov. 10, the entire Movie Madness collection will have to be sold.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Kickstarter campaign can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hollywoodtheatre/save-movie-madness/

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.