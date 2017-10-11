Missing 71-year-old Vancouver man with memory loss found safe

A man with memory loss reported missing in Vancouver Wednesday has been found.

Police said Samuel Adams, 71, was reported missing from his home near Southeast 177th Avenue and Southeast 12th Street on Wednesday. He was last seen around 3 p.m. when he went for a walk in the area.

According to police, Adams is known to frequent nearby parks which had been checked.

Adams is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy baseball cap with a grey sweater with the Raiders NFL emblem on the front and back.

Early Thursday morning, police said Adams had been located and reunited with his family.

