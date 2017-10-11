Police searching for missing 71-year-old Vancouver man with memory loss

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with memory loss.

Police said Samuel Adams, 71, was reported missing from his home near Southeast 177th Avenue and Southeast 12th Street on Wednesday. He was last seen around 3 p.m. when he went for a walk in the area.

According to police, Adams is known to frequent nearby parks which have been checked.

Adams is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy baseball cap with a grey sweater with the Raiders NFL emblem on the front and back.

Anyone with information on Adams whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call Vancouver Police Department 360-693-3111.

