American Red Cross sends more help from Oregon to fire ravaged California

As wildfires continue to rage across California more help from Oregon is on the way. The American Red Cross in Portland says they have a total of five volunteers on the ground in the northern part of the state.

Monique Dugaw with the Red Cross in Portland says there are 32 shelters open, housing more than 2,000 people.

Wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and left some 45,000 people on immediate evacuation notice.

Dugaw arrived in Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning.

“You can see just smoke billowing off the hilltops,” Dugaw said.

She said when she first got there she met a sheriff’s deputy who had lost his home and that was stopping him from helping.

“He had lost his home completely but was still patrolling and had helped people to evacuate even knowing his home was completely burned to the ground,” Dugaw said.

The images of destruction are also hit home for an Albany family.

Darren Williams says his wife’s grandparents and other family members lost everything.

“They had to get out because the fire was right on them,” Williams said. “It happened in just mere minutes, they didn’t even have time to get to many personal belongings together.”

He says they are staying in a parking lot at an area casino until they can get back in to see the destruction.

The Red Cross in Portland says they will stay to help as long as they are needed.

