Three people displaced by house fire in Dundee

A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Federal agents said there was a small explosion in the vehicle of a suspect after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Federal agents said there was a small explosion in the vehicle of a suspect after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.More >
The FBI is asking for the public’s help tracking down "Jane Doe 39," who could be anywhere in the U.S., in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.More >
The FBI is asking for the public’s help tracking down "Jane Doe 39," who could be anywhere in the U.S., in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
A man with a history of drunk driving is charged with killing a family of five in a head-on crash near Salem on Sunday, and court records show his blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when it happened.More >
A man with a history of drunk driving is charged with killing a family of five in a head-on crash near Salem on Sunday, and court records show his blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when it happened.More >
Investigators said a pickup was heading south on Southwest 257th Avenue when the driver lost control and the truck hit a northbound car.More >
Investigators said a pickup was heading south on Southwest 257th Avenue when the driver lost control and the truck hit a northbound car.More >
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
Arby’s dared to go where no restaurant chain had gone before when it launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states last year.More >
Arby’s dared to go where no restaurant chain had gone before when it launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states last year.More >