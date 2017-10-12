Three people displaced by house fire in Dundee

Several homes were evacuated early Thursday morning after firefighters were dispatched to a 2-alarm house fire in Dundee.

Members of Dundee Fire responded to the 600 block of Southeast Elm Street around 3:30 a.m.

Crews were able to control the fire before it spread to a neighboring home, but several houses on the block were evacuated as a precaution.

The flames reached the attic but everyone inside the home got out safe.

FOX 12 spoke to the sister of the homeowner, who is currently on vacation in Las Vegas. She said someone was in the home to take care of a handicapped family member.

Firefighters said three people where displaced by the fire.

No one was injured, but a dog died in the fire.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

