Police investigating shooting that injured man in SE Portland

A man was shot early Thursday morning in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the Jamboree Apartments, located at 9219 Southeast Stark Street, at 4:36 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they were in route the scene, officers learned one person had been shot.

Police arrived to the apartment complex and ensured the area was safe while an officer assisted the victim.

Officers determined the shooting suspects were not at the apartment and requested emergency personnel to respond for more medical aid.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with an injury described as non-life-threatening.

Police currently do not have any suspect information but investigators don’t believe there is a danger to the public in connection with the shooting.

Based on information learned during the investigation, the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Robbery Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at detectives at 503-823-0405.

