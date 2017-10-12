Investigators: Chase, explosion suspect will likely lose hand from injuries

The man accused of fleeing authorities in Washington County and causing a small explosion Wednesday will likely lose his hand from his injuries, officials said.

Just before 4 p.m., FBI agents and local law enforcement attempted a traffic stop near Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard involving a suspect believed to live at a nearby apartment where authorities tried to serve a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jason Paul Schaefer, fled and led authorities on a chase. When his car stopped, a small explosion occurred and injured Schaefer and a responding deputy.

On Thursday morning, Investigators told FOX 12 Schaefer will likely lose his hand, most definitely several fingers due to his injuries in the explosion.

Schaefer will be in the hospital several more days before he's booked into jail. He allegedly used an explosive device that "he had to light to make it go off."

Authorities said additional charges against him will be very serious in nature.

Authorities also said the injured deputy is taking a few days off work to be with his family and he might have some hearing loss, but will be back on duty soon.

The deputy has not been identified.

