On the Go with Joe at Fall Home Show

Looking to spruce up your home? Joe V. got a first look at an event that you may want to attend this weekend.

The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.

The show will have the following:

• Hundreds of remodelers and contractors

• The latest home improvement materials

• An artisan gallery and vintage market to browse

• An orchid show and plant sale

If someone is looking for answers on home improvement questions or is shopping around to compare home products and services, the Portland Fall Home Show fits the bill.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the event’s webpage.

