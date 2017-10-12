Another Hillsboro K-9 to receive protective vest

A K-9 with the Hillsboro Police Department will soon have new protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation.

K-9 Billy, a 4-year-old Belgium Mallonios originally from the Netherlands, will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Billy has been in police service for two years and is an Oregon Police Canine Association-certified patrol dog. Billy works with Officer Cory Zaugg.

Police said Thursday that Billy’s vest is expected to be delivered in eight to ten weeks and will have embroidery on it that says "In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.”

Two weeks ago, Hillsboro K-9 Timber received his protective vest, also from Vested Interest.

Each vest that Vested Interest provides dogs in the line of duty is worth between $1,744 and $2,283 and has a five-year warranty.

Since it was founded in 2009, Vested Interest has provided more than 2,600 American-made protective vests to dogs in all 50 states, donations which amount to more than $2.1 million.

