Collared wolf OR-33 shot dead in southern Oregon

An ODFW biologist in the process of collaring wolf OR-33 in February 2015. Larger wild animals are typically blindfolded while immobilized to protect eyes and to help calm them. (Photo: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials say a collared gray wolf was illegally shot dead in southern Oregon, and they are asking the public to help solve the crime.

The agency announced the death of wolf OR-33 on Wednesday, saying DNA from the carcass found this spring was matched to DNA from when OR-33 was collared by wildlife biologists two years ago.

The carcass was heavily decomposed when it was found northwest of Klamath Falls on the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

The Mail Tribune reports the wolf had been blamed for a three-day livestock killing spree east of Ashland in June 2016. OR-33 was blamed for killing two goats, one sheep and injuring a third sheep.

