IndyCar Series race announced for Portland International Raceway in 2018

An IndyCar Series race will take place at Portland International Raceway in 2018.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions, IndyCar and Portland city leaders made the announcement Thursday.

The race will take place over the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2, 2018 and it will serve as round 16 of 17 on the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule.

This will be the first professional open-wheel event at PIR since the former Champ Car World Series raced on the 1.967-mile, 12-turn course in 2007.

Championship Auto Racing Teams or Champ Car World Series sanctioned events were held at PIR continuously from 1984 to 2007.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the return of racing to Portland “will give us terrific international exposure, a great deal of revenue, new jobs and an exciting experience for race fans.”

