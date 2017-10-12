Blazers radio broadcaster Brian Wheeler taking personal leave of absence from team

The longtime radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers is taking an immediate personal leave of absence from the team, the Blazers announced Thursday.

There is no timeline in place for Brian Wheeler to return to his job. This season would be Wheeler’s 20th behind the microphone for the Blazers.

No specific details were released regarding the decision.

“This was a difficult decision for Brian, but one that we agreed was in his best interest,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Blazers. “We support Brian and wish him well, and look forward to his return.”

Last month, the Blazers announced Wheeler had signed a multi-year contract extension.

“Nothing pains me more than to be away from this Trail Blazers team and our amazing fans,” Wheeler said in a statement released by the team. “I’m appreciative of the organization’s belief in my talent as a broadcaster, and for their understanding of my need to manage these personal matters. I look forward to returning to the microphone very soon.”

For tomorrow’s final preseason game against Maccabi Haifa of Israel, AM-620 Rip City Radio’s Travis Demers will call play-by-play on the radio. He will be joined for color commentary by former Blazer and current TV studio analyst Michael Holton.

Long-time Portland radio and television broadcaster Scott Lynn will return to the Pacific Northwest to handle radio play-by-play duties for the team’s season-opening road trip beginning next week. Since leaving Portland in 2014 to move to Florida, Lynn has continued his broadcasting career calling University of Tampa and Eckerd College men’s and women’s basketball and University of Tampa baseball.

Lynn last filled in on Blazers radio broadcasts in November 2013.

