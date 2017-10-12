MAX stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher awarded scholarship from PSU

For the first time since he was stabbed on a MAX train in May, Micah Fletcher has returned to classes at Portland State University.

Investigators said the 21-year-old was one of three men who stepped in when Jeremy Christian targeted two girls with hate speech onboard a MAX train in May.

Officers said Christian then stabbed all three men, killing 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of southeast Portland.

Fletcher was stabbed in the neck, with the blade breaking his jawbone and missing his carotid artery by a millimeter.

The 21-year-old said PSU gave him a scholarship following the attack, which has allowed him to return back to the school where he studied music.

“It's really been a good distraction from all of this. It made it so that I could actually, you know, pretend to live some semblance of a normal life,” he said. “It’s been very helpful in that sense. That’s what I’m passionate about, studying what I love to do.”

The university also held a concert honoring Fletcher and the other victims earlier this year.

Earlier this week Fletcher became a board member of the Montavilla Neighborhood Association, saying he wants people to come together to keep their home safe.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.