Oregon tree license plates to be made with new reflective material

Oregon license plates will soon be easier to see at night.

The Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles division announced Wednesday that Oregon’s standard “tree” license plates will be made using more reflective background sheeting starting this month.

Other styles of Oregon plates will be converted to the new sheeting in the future.

The DMV describes the new “HD sheeting” as being more reflective, secure and durable than the previous material.

The plates will also now feature Oregon’s state outline on the left and two letters printed vertically on the right. The letters are a manufacturer’s code to identify the month and year the sheeting was produced.

The previous plate sheeting used tiny pieces of round glass beads inside other materials to produce reflectivity, which shines outward like a floodlight. The new sheeting is "prismatic" or "high-definition" sheeting,” according to the DMV.

It is similar to road signs, which appear brighter at night.

DMV’s plate vendor is Irwin-Hodson based in Portland.

