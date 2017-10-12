Off-duty Clackamas fire chief helps save man who collapsed at grocery store

An off-duty fire chief helped save a man who collapsed at a grocery store in the Oak Grove area.

Bill Conway, Clackamas Fire District #1 division chief, was shopping with his wife at Grocery Outlet on the 15800 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard on Saturday when they heard someone crash to the floor.

Employees called 911 as Conway assessed the patient. The man who collapsed was unconscious and not breathing.

Conway began chest compressions as emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The man was defibrillated twice and regained a pulse. The man was then taken to the hospital and firefighters said he is now doing well.

Conway serves as the fire district’s emergency medical services chief and has been instrumental in helping first responders and members of the community learn hands-only CPR and how to use automatic external defibrillators.

“Clackamas Fire would like to remind everyone that you can be a citizen hero too -- learn hands-only CPR, call 911 early, access an AED for cardiac arrest victims, and download the Pulse Point app,” according to a statement from the district.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.