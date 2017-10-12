Tornado confirmed in Canby; planes overturned at Aurora State Airport

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Canby on Thursday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued and then expired at 4:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Clackamas County.

The tornado was spotted over Canby moving east at 20 mph.

Firefighters said two small unoccupied planes broke from their tie-downs and flipped over at the Aurora State Airport. Other planes were moved from their original location, but appeared undamaged.

No injuries were reported at the airport.

A large tree broke in half nearby and fell across Boones Ferry Road Northeast, bringing down multiple power lines. PGE crews responded to the scene to remove the lines and restore service.

Smith Gardens in the area sustained damage to multiple glass greenhouses and the main office from the storm. Workers said a tornado touched down and moved across their property.

The tornado warning forced the Molalla School District to delay the Molalla Homecoming Parade and keep the high school students secure inside the building.

The thunderstorm that generated this tornado was expected to remain over mainly rural areas of west-central Clackamas County on Thursday evening.

There was also a significant weather advisory for numerous other counties in the Portland metro area.

