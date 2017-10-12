Caught on camera: Clark County car prowlers leaving neighbors frustrated

Two car prowlers were caught on home surveillance video Saturday morning, trying to get into roughly 10 cars in the span of about two minutes.

Maurice Eaton, who captured the video, told FOX 12 it has been an ongoing problem in his neighborhood, and while he’s not sure the same people are responsible, he wants it to stop.

On the video, you see one person come up his driveway and get inside his car. Moments later, a second person shows up and also gets inside.

Eaton says some money and cologne was taken, but then the suspects make their way down the street trying to get into nearly a dozen cars – some successfully.

He believes the pair popped locks to get inside some of the vehicles, and now he’s working with Clark County deputies to hopefully catch them.

“This is a good neighborhood,” Eaton said. “To feel that you can’t go to sleep without waking up in the morning wondering if your car is there or if the belongings that were inside are there, it’s not a good feeling.”

Last December, his son’s car was broken into outside their home and his college football gear was stolen.

This happened near Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue and Northwest 99th Street.

If you recognize the people in the video or have information that can help, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

