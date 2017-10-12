Keizer PD K9 Bruno dies from bacterial infection

A 5-year-old K9 with the Keizer Police Department died Wednesday from a severe bacterial infection.

Keizer PD said Officer Scott Keniston took K9 Bruno to the veterinarian on Tuesday to have an abscessed tooth removed. When at the vets office, Bruno exhibited other symptoms so the veterinarian took images of Bruno's chest. The images showed a few lumps in the chest area and near the lungs.

Officer Keniston immediately took Bruno to DoveLewis Animal Hospital in Portland, where they discovered Bruno had a severe bacterial infection. Veterinarians attempted to clear the infection, but the infection had spread too far.

Keizer PD said Bruno died less than 24 hours later.

Officer Keniston and Bruno had been working together since June 2014. Bruno served as a tracking and apprehension K9, and also as an educational K9 where Bruno and Officer Keniston gave several presentations to kids each year.

Keizer PD said they will begin the process of purchasing a new K9 over the next few months.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.