Fire destroys RV in Hazel Dell, no injuries reported

A fire ripped through an RV in Hazel Dell Thursday afternoon.

Clark County Fire District 6 said they were called out to the fire located in the 9000 block of Northeast Highway 99.

When crews arrived the fire was fully involved. It took firefighters about eight minutes to put the fire out.

No one was inside the RV at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

