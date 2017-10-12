Blazers Boys & Girls Club in NE Portland unveils new look

A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit Aurora on Thursday afternoon.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
The man accused of fleeing authorities in Washington County and causing a small explosion Wednesday will likely lose his hand from his injuries, officials said.More >
The last thing she said to her daughter was that she was going die before the call dropped.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
