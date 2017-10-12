Blazers Boys & Girls Club in NE Portland unveils new look

A northeast Portland Boys & Girls Club has a new look.

The Blazers Boys & Girls Club unveiled its improvements Thursday afternoon. Thanks to the help of the Trail Blazers, the members of the Boys & Girls Club have a redecorated building.

Trail Blazers legend Terry Porter showed up to the big event and said he's happy he still has the opportunity to give back.

“This is something that me and Jerome started a long time ago trying to get the Boys & Girls Club really being a partner with the Blazers, and to see this now 20-plus years later … and have them come in and have them re-brand it and have them spruce it up a little bit is amazing,” he said. “These things are amazing for the communities and what they provide for communities are just unbelievable … just don’t have the words for what they provide for these communities.”

Current Blazers players also showed up Thursday and got the chance to shoot some hoops with members of the Boys & Girls Club.

