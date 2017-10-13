Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Corvallis

A 60-year-old man was struck and killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Corvallis Thursday night.

Corvallis police said the man was walking near Northeast Circle Boulevard near Northeast Belvue Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Expedition driven by a 56-year-old Albany resident.

The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs, alcohol and distracted driving are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Police said the area where the crash happened was poorly lit and visibly was low due to weather.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

