Bethany burglar caught dancing on security camera footage

A burglar was caught on a Bethany homeowner’s security camera busting out a few moves early Wednesday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the man broke into a home, stealing around $2,500 worth of valuables, but it was his dancing that has people in the neighborhood talking.

“He was just dancing away, maybe he got someone’s earphones,” said Len Mathes, who lives on the street that was targeted by the burglar.

Deputies say that’s exactly what the man did. The thief successfully made it inside a home because a garage door opener was left in a family’s unlocked truck.

Ben says he was sleeping when the burglar entered the teenager’s room.

“The scariest part for me is it sounds like he, or whoever it was, had come into my room and taken a pair of my headphones,” Ben said.

Ben says he’s the only one who sleeps on the lower floor. He says the thief stole electronics, cash, and his father’s tennis rackets.

“Pieces started falling together where slowly we realized that somebody had come into our house the night before and had just taken items of small value, untraceables, gift cards,” Ben said.

The burglar would’ve made an appearance on their camera, too, but it was malfunctioning.

Neighbors say, luckily, they have enough footage.

“It’s like a neighborhood watch but it’s higher tech. It really is higher tech. So if we ever see anything going on, chances are you’re on camera,” said Mathes.

Paul Holden lives up the street from Ben and his family. Holden says his family’s lived in Bethany for ten years. He says there was once a time when they left door unlocked, but not anymore.

“It was a little intimidating to see that. To see a shadowed image on a bicycle going into cars and going to garages,” said Holden, who captured the dancing video.

“It’s a nice community but something like this sort of spoils it,” said Mathes.

Mathes says he always keeps his home and car doors locked.

Neighbors say the area is quiet, with little to no crime at all until recently.

“Usually we have deer coming over here. More often than we do bad people,” said Mathes.

Security camera footage also shows the man checking several cars to see if their doors are unlocked.

“Based on sort of the rounds that they were doing, it seems that pretty much that person was hitting all the homes,” said Holden.

Deputies say it’s important to keep cars and homes locked up, but also to bring in garage door openers at night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.