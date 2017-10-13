Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 30 off-ramp

Portland police found a motorcyclist dead on a highway exit late Thursday night after the person was ejected from the motorcycle.

At 11:41 p.m., officers responded to the Highway 30 off-ramp from I-405 northbound on the report of a traffic crash with injuries.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they located a lone person down in the roadway. The person was found deceased and a motorcycle was found damaged but upright along the side of the road.

Police investigated the crash site and preliminary information indicated the crash victim was riding northbound on I-405 and took the Highway 30 exit. The rider lost control and hit the right side concrete barriers and light pole.

The person was flung from the motorcycle, landing on the roadway.

The motorcycle traveled on its own along the barrier before it stopped.

Police identified the motorcyclists as 37-year-old Renee Beus.

The Highway 30 off-ramp was closed approximately four hours while police investigated the crash.

The Thursday night crash marks Portland’s 35th traffic fatality of the year. It is the 7th involving a motorcycle rider, according to police.

