Home in NE Portland goes up in flames

Crews battled a house fire in northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire reported at Northeast Alberta Court and Northeast 52nd Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, crews found the house engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to a neighboring home, but only burned its exterior.
According to firefighters, it only took 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
The two people who live in the house that caught fire were able to get out safely. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit Aurora on Thursday afternoon.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit Aurora on Thursday afternoon.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
A burglar was caught on a Bethany homeowner’s security camera busting out a few moves early Wednesday morning.More >
A burglar was caught on a Bethany homeowner’s security camera busting out a few moves early Wednesday morning.More >