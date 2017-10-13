Home in NE Portland goes up in flames

Crews battled a house fire in northeast Portland early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire reported at Northeast Alberta Court and Northeast 52nd Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, crews found the house engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to a neighboring home, but only burned its exterior.

According to firefighters, it only took 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The two people who live in the house that caught fire were able to get out safely. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.