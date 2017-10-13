Stray pig found near Portland park adopted - KPTV - FOX 12

Stray pig found near Portland park adopted

Humphrey with his new owners. Photo: MCAS Humphrey with his new owners. Photo: MCAS
A 1-year-old Vietnamese pot-bellied pig who was found near an east Portland park has a new home.

After he went up for adoption Thursday, Humphrey the pig found a  family at the Multnomah County Animal Services shelter in Troutdale Friday. 

Humphrey came to MCAS earlier this month, after he was discovered near Powell Butte Nature Park. 

Under MCAS policy, a found animal without identification is housed for 72 hours, to see if an owner comes to claim it. Humphrey surpassed the three-day period, but MCAS told FOX 12 they were going to promote him as a stray for a while longer.

By Friday afternoon, Humphrey was no longer listed as an available pet at the shelter on the MCAS website. 

MCAS told FOX 12 that Humphrey was adopted by a couple who also recently adopted a chicken from the shelter. Humphrey will live on a farm with about 7 acres. 

The adopters expressed they will eventually pick a new name for him. 

