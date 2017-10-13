Stray pig found near Portland park now up for adoption

A 1-year-old Vietnamese pot-bellied pig who was found near an east Portland park is officially looking for a new home.

Humphrey the pig is waiting for a family at the Multnomah County Animal Services shelter in Troutdale. He went up for adoption Thursday.

Humphrey came to MCAS earlier this month, after he was discovered near Powell Butte Nature Park.

Under MCAS policy, a found animal without identification is housed for 72 hours, to see if an owner comes to claim it. Humphrey surpassed the three-day period, but MCAS told FOX 12 they were going to promote him as a stray for a while longer.

Now, Humphrey’s adoption fee is $60.

Anyone interested in giving Humphrey a home must submit an adoption application at the shelter, located at 1700 West Historic Columbia River Hwy in Troutdale.

