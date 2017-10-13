On the Go with Joe with ‘Line of Descent’

A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.

Joe V. met with two of the stars of “Line of Descent,” the newest project by Warren Miller.

Warren Miller is an acclaimed American ski and snowboarding filmmaker.

“Line of Descent” is Miller’s 68th feature-length film and highlights ski ability and the culture of the sport around the world.

The movie will screen at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 7:30.

Thanks to @AEngerbretson and Tyler Ciccanti, stars of the new @WarrenMillerSki movie which premieres tonight in Portland! pic.twitter.com/BPve2nMKan — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 13, 2017

For those interested in seeing the movie but can’t attend Friday’s showing, there are plenty more screenings planned across the Northwest. Check the schedule here.

