Clark Co. man sentenced to prison for shooting estranged wife and her boyfriend

Ruben Blancas in court in 2016 (Courtesy: Amanda Cowan, The Columbian)

A Clark County man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Ruben Blancas pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at a home on the 9700 block of Northeast 115th Court in the Vancouver area in May 2016.

Investigators said Blancas pried the door open, looked in on his son in a bedroom and then fired a .22 caliber rifle at the victims.

His estranged wife and her boyfriend sustained gunshot wounds to their upper arms.

Blancas was held down by his 11-year-old son and the man who was shot until law enforcement arrived, according to investigators.

Court documents state Blancas and his wife had been separated for more than a year and she had a restraining order against him in December 2015.

Blancas was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison Thursday. He was also sentenced to 1/2 years probation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.