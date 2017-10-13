National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Aurora, Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Aurora, Vancouver areas

Posted: Updated:
A tornado touched down in the Mount Vista area in north Vancouver. (Photo: Lisa Ingle) A tornado touched down in the Mount Vista area in north Vancouver. (Photo: Lisa Ingle)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

After determining a tornado overturned airplanes in Aurora, the National Weather Service confirmed a second tornado touched down in the Vancouver area.

Severe stormy weather hit the metro area late Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near the Aurora State Airport with peak winds of 65 to 70 mph.

Several unoccupied planes broke from their tie-downs and were flipped upside down. Smith Gardens nearby had damage to multiple glass greenhouses.

National Weather Service crews also responded to storm damage in the Mount Vista area in north Vancouver on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit that neighborhood, as well. The second tornado had wind speeds of upward of 65 mph.

Some large tree limbs came down and fences were damaged in the area. The path width was 25 yards and the tornado covered a distance of .16 miles, according to the National Weather Service. 

There have been no reports of injuries in connection with the tornadoes. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.