National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Aurora, Vancouver areas

A tornado touched down in the Mount Vista area in north Vancouver. (Photo: Lisa Ingle)

After determining a tornado overturned airplanes in Aurora, the National Weather Service confirmed a second tornado touched down in the Vancouver area.

Severe stormy weather hit the metro area late Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near the Aurora State Airport with peak winds of 65 to 70 mph.

Several unoccupied planes broke from their tie-downs and were flipped upside down. Smith Gardens nearby had damage to multiple glass greenhouses.

Check out this video of the #AuroraTornado earlier today. EF-0, but still enough to flip airplanes! Video courtesy Chad Robertson. #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/d4QqABnT9O — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 13, 2017

National Weather Service crews also responded to storm damage in the Mount Vista area in north Vancouver on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit that neighborhood, as well. The second tornado had wind speeds of upward of 65 mph.

An EF-0 tornado occurred in Mount Vista, WA in Clark County yesterday afternoon at 3:05 PM, covering a distance of 0.16 miles. #wawx pic.twitter.com/09IB4byI4p — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 13, 2017

Some large tree limbs came down and fences were damaged in the area. The path width was 25 yards and the tornado covered a distance of .16 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

There have been no reports of injuries in connection with the tornadoes.

