Oregon joins other states in Trump health care lawsuit - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon joins other states in Trump health care lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump (file image) President Donald Trump (file image)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon's attorney general says Oregon is joining California's lawsuit along with more than a dozen other states against President Donald Trump's halting of payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law.

The attorney general, Ellen Rosenblum, said Friday the White House has made a rash, ill-conceived decision that will have a devastating impact on many vulnerable Oregonians.

She said in a statement that the subsidies are a vital funding source that keep insurance premiums manageable.

The White House says the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress

