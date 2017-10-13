Fall Out Boy's drummer opens coffee shop in SW Portland

Portland fans of Fall Out Boy, did you know that you don't have to leave the city to see one the band's members?

Andy Hurley, who plays drums for the Grammy-nominated band, considers Portland the "coffee capital of the world."

He made Portland home about two years ago and recently opened Oracle Coffee Company with some friends.

MORE's Molly Riehl visited Oracle to talk to Andy about coffee, Portland and the shop's vegan menu.

Oracle is located at 3875 Southwest Bond Avenue and Andy recommends customers try their oat milk lattes.

