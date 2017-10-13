Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old gir - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Mireka Preston-Kurney (Family photo/KPTV) Mireka Preston-Kurney (Family photo/KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who officers consider endangered. 

Police said Mireka Preston-Kurney has mental health issues that are a cause for concern.

She ran away from her home in the Gresham area and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red tank top. 

Anyone with information about Preston-Kurney’s location is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.