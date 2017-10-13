Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl

Gresham police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who officers consider endangered.

Police said Mireka Preston-Kurney has mental health issues that are a cause for concern.

She ran away from her home in the Gresham area and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red tank top.

Anyone with information about Preston-Kurney’s location is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department.

