Oregon kicker payments to be credited on personal income tax returns filed in 2018

Oregon’s tax surplus credit known as the “kicker” will be credited on state personal income tax returns filed in 2018.

The kicker will not be dispersed via check as it had been in the past.

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis previously reported a tax surplus of more than $463 million triggered the kicker for the 2016 tax year.

The amount of credit can be calculated by multiplying the 2016 tax liability before any credits – line 24 on the 2016 Form OR-40 – by 6.3 percent.

Taxpayers who claimed a credit for tax paid to another state may add the credit amount to their liability before calculating the credit.

A kicker calculator will be put on the Oregon Department of Revenue’s website when tax season opens in January.

People are eligible to claim the kicker if they filed a 2016 tax return and had tax due before credits.

People who do not have a filing obligation for 2017 must still file a 2017 tax return to claim the credit.

There will be detailed information on how to claim your credit in the 2017 Oregon personal income tax return instructions: Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. Composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.

For more, go to www.oregon.gov/dor.

