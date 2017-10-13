One person seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer - KPTV - FOX 12

One person seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in N. Portland

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in North Portland Friday afternoon.

Portland police responded to the crash at 1:41 p.m. in the area of North Lombard Street and Marine Drive.

Police said preliminary information indicates the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Lombard Street and collided with the driver of a passenger car that was traveling southbound on Lombard Street.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

The Major Crash Team is responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.

North Lombard Street near Marine Drive will be closed in both directions for several hours during the investigation.

