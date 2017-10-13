Sherwood police: 4-year-old dies after being hit by truck in apartment parking lot

A 4-year-old died from injuries sustained after being hit by a pickup in an apartment complex parking lot in Sherwood Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Sherwood Police Department were called to the 21000 block of Southwest Cedar Brook Way at 2:28 p.m. on reports of the incident.

Officers arriving on scene found people trying to help the child until paramedics from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue arrived. Despite the best efforts of the emergency crews, the child died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the blue Dodge pickup involved in the crash remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers during the investigation.

Neighbors told FOX 12 the incident caused a panic in the complex. Angelica Martinez said she was just steps away when the crash happened.

“When I heard the screaming, a lot of screaming, my heart stopped because I couldn’t see my daughter,” she said. “I’m sad. Whenever I reminded of that I start crying.”

Kids dropping off flowers at crime scene after 5-yr old was hit and killed in Sherwood @fox12oregon https://t.co/NjkMN3QulN pic.twitter.com/PkmUGJ6BkP — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 14, 2017

Neighbor Chris Marks said he was still in shock. He said the boy was on a scooter playing with friends.

“The mom was there and she saw everything,” he told FOX 12. “That kid had no time to experience anything in life.”

Marks added that he is angered that drivers in the area don’t slow down.

“It’s… infuriating is the best word I can use,” he said. “The truck came fast and they didn’t have time to stop.”

Since there was a death involved in this incident, the Washington County Interagency Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team has been brought in to assist with the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

Sherwood police officials also noted that this kind of tragedy is very difficult on first responders, adding that their thoughts and prayers go out the families affected by this horrible incident.

