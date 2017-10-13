TVF&R: Child dies after being hit by car in Sherwood

Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said a young child has died after being hit by a car in Sherwood.

Crews responded to the scene in the 21000 block of Southwest Cedar Brook Way Friday afternoon.

It appears that the driver remained at the scene as crews attempted to save the child.

