TVF&R: Child dies after being hit by car in Sherwood - KPTV - FOX 12

TVF&R: Child dies after being hit by car in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said a young child has died after being hit by a car in Sherwood.

Crews responded to the scene in the 21000 block of Southwest Cedar Brook Way Friday afternoon.

It appears that the driver remained at the scene as crews attempted to save the child.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

