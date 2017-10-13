Parents say thieves hit Beaverton school for third time

Police said Arco Iris Immersion School in Beaverton was broken into and burglarized recently, making that the third time this year.

Officers said someone went through a window and then stole a laptop from a classroom. The incident was reported last Monday.

Parent Aliina Sconiers’7-year-old son goes to Arco Iris, and she told FOX 12 that she and other parents are taking the thefts very personally.

“It’s like when someone wrongs a member of your family,” she said. “You feel terrible and you want to be able to do something about it, but have this sense of powerlessness.”

Sconiers explained that because Arco Iris is a charter school, it already takes a lot of work and money to run.

“We’re not as well funded as other schools, so you really have to want to be in the school,” she said.

With such tight resources, Sconiers said that even a swiped laptop can set the school back, adding the loss is especially painful since it’s the third time something like this has happened in a year.

“It kind of breaks our heart,” she added.

The biggest hit happened earlier this year when school officials said someone broke into the school and stole $2,000, money raised by the students for their very first school carnival.

“That was even worse because the students put together the fundraising event,” Sconiers said. “And then somebody came in and robbed that from them, robbed the success of the event, took money out of the kids’ hands.”

Parents said they’re also working really hard to raise money for a new building and it’s discouraging when break-ins set them back.

Even though her son’s school keeps getting hit by thieves, Sconiers said it can’t break the spirits of the parents, teachers or kids.

“Overall, you’ll see the sense of community is still strong,” she said. “We’re still thriving. We’re still positive.”

