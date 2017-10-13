Sheriff: Suspect arrested, brother sought after firing at car and stabbing two people

Photo of pickup believed to be driven by Cory Bedford (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

An attempted murder suspect was arrested and his brother is wanted after they fired shots at a car and stabbed two people, according to deputies.

Chase Bedford, 19, of Portland, was arrested Friday morning after a warrant was served at his home on Northwest 143rd Avenue.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating his brother, 28-year-old Cory Bedford of Portland.

Investigators said the men were involved in an altercation with two other men the night of Oct. 4. The other men drove away, but were chased by the Bedfords, according to deputies.

Investigators said the suspects fired multiple rounds into the victims’ car, but nobody was struck by the gunfire.

The chase ended in a cul-de-sac near the Oak Hills neighborhood, where the victims were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspects, according to deputies.

The men who were stabbed sustained injuries described as non-life threatening.

Chase Bedford was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

Cory Bedford should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Cory Bedford is known to drive a lifted white 2006 Ford F-250 crew-cab truck.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with additional information should contact investigators at 503-629-0111.

