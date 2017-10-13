Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured teen walking to school in Battle Ground

An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe.
After determining a tornado overturned airplanes in Aurora, the National Weather Service confirmed a second tornado touched down in the Vancouver area.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit Aurora on Thursday afternoon.
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.
More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.
A burglar was caught on a Bethany homeowner's security camera busting out a few moves early Wednesday morning.
Portland police found a motorcyclist dead on a highway exit late Thursday night after the person was ejected from the motorcycle.
