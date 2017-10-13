Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured teen walking to school in Battle Ground

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a teen walking to school in Battle Ground on Thursday morning.

A 14-year-old boy told police he missed the bus in front of his house and decided to walk to school, heading west on Northeast 199th Street on the north side of the road in the same direction as traffic.

The boy said he was hit from behind and the collision threw him into the air, leaving him in tall grass on the north side of the roadway.

The boy made it to Southeast Commerce Avenue and 13th Street where he sought help from a passing driver.

The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance and sustained a broken left ankle and dislocated left elbow.

It is believed the boy was hit between 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Eaton Boulevard. The vehicle is described as an SUV possibly brown or gray in color. The vehicle would likely have damage to the front passenger-side fender and the passenger mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Crouch at 360-342-5256 or email chris.crouch@cityofbg.org. Anonymous tips can be reported online at cityofbg.org/tips.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.