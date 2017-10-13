Portland opens new beachfront area beneath Hawthorne Bridge

A new beach is now open in the heart of Portland.

People celebrated the opening of the Audrey McCall Beach Friday morning with a swim.

The beach is located on the east side of the Willamette River under the Hawthorne Bridge.

Willie Levenson with the Human Access Project explained that there were some large obstacles in getting this beach in place.

"When we started the work, it took a tremendous amount of imagination to see how this could become a beach,” he said. “Once we removed 19 tons of concrete, it was clear that this was a potential beach.”

Portland parks and rec also opened Poet's Beach on the other side of the river in southwest Portland in July.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.