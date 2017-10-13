Beaverton woman accused of setting condo on fire; man forced to jump from window

A Beaverton woman is accused of setting her condo on fire and forcing a man to jump from a second-story window to escape.

Firefighters and deputies responded to the Tanasbrook Condominiums on the 1500 block of Northwest Tanasbrook Court at 12:43 p.m. Friday.

During the initial investigation, deputies determined the fire had likely been intentionally set by 35-year-old Brooke Shaver.

Deputies said Shaver left the area before they arrived at the scene. She was found walking in a grocery store parking lot less than a mile away and taken into custody.

Another person in the condo jumped out of a window to escape the fire. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries not believed to be serious.

Shaver was arrested on the charge of first-degree arson.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives specially trained in arson investigations are working closely with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue investigators to process the crime scene.

No other details were released about the investigation.

