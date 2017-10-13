Washington Co. explosion suspect released from hospital, booked into jail

A man accused of causing an explosion in an SUV as he was being chased by law enforcement has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Jason Schaefer, 26, was arrested on a probation violation charge, but deputies said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

FBI agents and local law enforcement agencies served a warrant at his apartment in the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and Rock Creek Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said he took off and led authorities on a brief chase that ended when a small explosion occurred inside his vehicle.

Detectives said the explosive device was something “he had to light to make it go off.”

The FBI had been tracking Schaefer and his purchases of explosive materials, including items used to make homemade bombs, according to investigators.

A deputy was taken to the hospital and treated and released after the blast.

Schaefer was released from the hospital Friday and booked into the Washington County Jail. His jail booking photo showed obvious injuries to his face and neck. Investigators told FOX 12 Schaefer would likely lose several fingers and possibly his hand due to the injuries from the explosion.

Schaefer was previously convicted in April on the charge of felon in possession of body armor. He was sentenced to 18 months probation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

