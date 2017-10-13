Crews respond to hash oil fire at NE Portland commercial building

A commercial building in northeast Portland caught fire Friday morning, but it wasn’t just any blaze.

Crews with Portland Fire and Rescue had to take extra precautions to put it out because the flames were caused by the legal production of hash oil.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2901 NE Columbia Blvd. to find the building full of smoke.

Crews soon learned the source was a fire in one of the hash oil processing units, and firefighters were able to quickly get it under control, though not before taking extra precautions.

The firefighters kept their air packs and face pieces on the entire time they were on scene to make sure they were not exposed to any chemicals. They also had to make sure nothing else can ignite anything in the area and cause an explosion.

“We can’t be sure that the processes themselves are safe or haven’t been tampered with, so we just want to make sure everything is safe for the people around, the neighbors, and of course our firefighters,” Lt. Tommy Schroeder explained.

No one was hurt during the response, and crews said there was not much damage to the building.

In July, a hash oil explosion at a north Portland home killed two people. Firefighters said a large concentration of butane came into contact with an ignition source when the homeowner was trying to produce butane hash oil.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.